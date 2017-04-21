World

April 21, 2017 3:32 AM

Hungary: Opposition seeks repeal of law about US university

The Associated Press
BUDAPEST, Hungary

Opposition lawmakers in Hungary are asking the Constitutional Court to repeal legal amendments they say target Central European University, founded by billionaire philanthropist George Soros.

The appeal filed Friday seeks to strike down changes to the law on higher education passed two weeks ago and said by critics to limit academic freedom.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban says CEU is "cheating" because it issues diplomas accepted both in the United States — where it is accredited in New York state but has no campus — and in Hungary, where it has been operating since shortly after its 1991 foundation.

The dispute about CEU is part of a wider government campaign against Soros, who Orban says is working against Hungarian interests because of his support for migration, which Orban staunchly opposes.

