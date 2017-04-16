World

April 16, 2017 12:07 AM

Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter

The Associated Press
BUCHAREST, Romania

Millions of Orthodox Christians around the world have celebrated Easter in overnight services and "holy fire" from Jerusalem.

This year the Orthodox churches celebrate Easter on the same Sunday when Roman Catholics and Protestants mark the holy festival. The Western Christian church follows the Gregorian calendar, while the Eastern Orthodox uses the older Julian calendar. The two Easters are often weeks apart.

In predominantly Orthodox Romania, Patriarch Daniel urged Christians to bring joy to "orphans, the sick, the elderly the poor... and the lonely." Late Saturday, Orthodox cleric transported the holy light from Jerusalem by plane and it was then flown to other churches around the country.

There are Orthodox churches in Greece, Russia, Serbia, Romania, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Moldova and elsewhere.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots

Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots 1:01

Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots
Say cheese! Italian police catch thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan 1:24

Say cheese! Italian police catch thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan
It's spring here, but scientists at the South Pole are prepping for winter 0:52

It's spring here, but scientists at the South Pole are prepping for winter

View More Video

Nation & World Videos