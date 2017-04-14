World

April 14, 2017 6:27 AM

Pakistan shootout leaves 3 soldiers, 10 militants dead

The Associated Press
ISLAMABAD

Pakistan's military says security forces have raided a militant hideout in central Pakistan, triggering an intense shootout in which three soldiers and 10 militants were killed.

In a statement, it said two soldiers were also wounded in Friday's raid in the Dera Ghazi Khan district.

Local militant commanders were among the 10 insurgents who were killed, the statement said.

The paramilitary Rangers were still carrying out a search operation in the region to arrest more suspects, according to the military.

The shootout comes days after Pakistani police killed a key facilitator of a recent suicide attack in which 13 people were killed in the eastern city of Lahore.

Pakistan has carried out scores of operations against militants, killing thousands of them.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots

Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots 1:01

Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots
Say cheese! Italian police catch thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan 1:24

Say cheese! Italian police catch thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan
It's spring here, but scientists at the South Pole are prepping for winter 0:52

It's spring here, but scientists at the South Pole are prepping for winter

View More Video

Nation & World Videos