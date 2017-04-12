World

April 12, 2017 4:38 AM

South African opposition marks Zuma's birthday with protest

The Associated Press
JOHANNESBURG

Protesters in South Africa are gathering for a demonstration against President Jacob Zuma, who turns 75 on Wednesday amid calls for his resignation because of scandals and his dismissal of a widely respected finance minister.

The rally in Pretoria, which follows nationwide protests last week, is part of opposition efforts to pressure Zuma, who also faces sharp criticism from within the ruling African National Congress party but still commands the support of powerful ANC factions.

Protesters plan to march to the Union Buildings, which house the offices of Zuma and other ministries. Zuma is expected to celebrate his birthday in Johannesburg at around the same time.

On Monday, Zuma said many white demonstrators calling for his resignation are racist. Opponents described the remark was an affront to legitimate protest.

