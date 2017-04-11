World

April 11, 2017 9:14 AM

Bank employee accused of $3.1 million theft in Macedonia

The Associated Press
SKOPJE, Macedonia

Macedonian police say an employee in one of the largest banks in the country, NLB Tutunska Banka, allegedly stole about 3 million euros ($3.1 million) from a vault in the bank's headquarters.

Police said Tuesday that the 40-year old employee, identified only by his initials B.S., put the cash into a bag and walked out of the building unnoticed by the bank security guards.

Police said in a press release that one person had been questioned in connection with the theft. They did not specify whether the person being questioned was the suspect. Police said no further details could be released because of the ongoing investigation.

The theft was reported to police on Monday at the end of working hours by the bank's vault manager.

