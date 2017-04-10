World

April 10, 2017 1:20 AM

China navy says it foiled pirate attack on ship off Somalia

The Associated Press
BEIJING

China's navy says its forces foiled an attack by pirates on a freighter in the Gulf of Aden off the coast of Somalia.

A statement said 16 members of the Chinese special forces were lowered onto the Tuvalu-flagged ship OS35 by helicopter at dawn on Sunday. They placed the 19 crew members in a safety cabin and searched the ship to ensure there were no further threats.

No word was given on arrests or other contact with the pirates. The navy said a distress signal was received Saturday saying the ship was under attack by an unknown number of pirates aboard a single boat.

The rescue operation was launched from the missile frigate Yulin, part of the 25th anti-piracy squadron sent by China since it joined multinational patrols in 2008.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots

Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots 1:01

Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots
Say cheese! Italian police catch thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan 1:24

Say cheese! Italian police catch thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan
It's spring here, but scientists at the South Pole are prepping for winter 0:52

It's spring here, but scientists at the South Pole are prepping for winter

View More Video

Nation & World Videos