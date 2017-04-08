World

April 08, 2017 3:42 AM

The Latest: 6 released, 9 still hospitalized in truck attack

The Associated Press
STOCKHOLM

The Latest on Stockholm truck attack (all times local):

9:50 a.m.

Stockholm's Karolinska hospital says six of the 15 injured have been released following treatment while eight adults and one child remain in hospital.

Four people were killed when the driver of a hijacked truck plowed into a group of pedestrians in central Stockholm.

Swedish police say they have arrested a man who is "likely" the driver of the truck.

Police spokesman Lars Bystrom told The Associated Press: "Yes, it is correct, it is likely him." Bystrom declined to comment on Swedish media reports that the arrested person was a 39-year-old man from Uzbekistan.

___

9:25 a.m.

Swedish police say they have arrested a man who is "likely" the driver of a truck which plowed into a group of pedestrians and store, killing four people.

Police spokesman Lars Bystrom told The Associated Press on Saturday: "Yes, it is correct, it is likely him." Bystrom declined to comment on Swedish media reports that the arrested person was a 39-year-old man from Uzbekistan.

Fifteen people were treated in hospitals for injuries they suffered in the attack.

___

9:00 a.m.

A Swedish prosecutor says a person has been formally identified as a suspect "of terrorist offenses by murder" by driving a hijacked truck into a crowd of pedestrians, killing four people and wounding 15 others.

The prosecutor, Hans Ihrman, said Saturday that the unidentified suspect should face a pre-trial custody hearing before midday Tuesday or be released.

Ihrman and police spokesman Lars Bystrom said only one person had been arrested in the case.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots

Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots 1:01

Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots
Say cheese! Italian police catch thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan 1:24

Say cheese! Italian police catch thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan
It's spring here, but scientists at the South Pole are prepping for winter 0:52

It's spring here, but scientists at the South Pole are prepping for winter

View More Video

Nation & World Videos