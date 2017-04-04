The Latest: Death in St Petersburg subway bombing now 14

0:46 Burning lawnmower sets hedge on fire Pause

0:39 Kulshan, Boundary Bay and Aslan lead area breweries in 2016 beer production

1:57 This April see Jupiter all night long and the Lyrids meteor shower peak

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

1:04 Snow plow driver talks about working Whatcom County's brutal winter

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

3:57 Drone catches kayakers running a treacherous stretch of the Snake River

1:41 EPA coordinating emergency cleanup of hazardous waste site near Ferndale

1:24 Say cheese! Italian police catch thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan