Australian cyclone leaves bull shark stranded on land

1:10 'Dreamer' freed in Tacoma after 46 days in detention center Pause

2:13 Bellingham man calls property owners 'collateral damage' in Whatcom water dispute

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham

2:01 Japan's gift of cherry blossom trees infested with pests

2:01 Mariners 2017 commercials: "Behind-the-Scenes Bloopers"

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

0:46 5 things you need to know about Blanchard Mountain

1:14 Local students stage education funding support rally in Olympia

1:12 Take a video tour of the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival