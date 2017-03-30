The Latest: S. Korea court approves arrest of ex-president

2:01 Japan's gift of cherry blossom trees infested with pests Pause

0:46 5 things you need to know about Blanchard Mountain

2:13 Bellingham man calls property owners 'collateral damage' in Whatcom water dispute

1:16 End of an era for Morrie's Drive-In

1:14 Local students stage education funding support rally in Olympia

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham

1:39 DB Taylor Rapp discusses UW spring practices

3:13 What you need to have and know to keep your kids safe in an earthquake