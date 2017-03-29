Judge clears wealthy man of sexual assault because he didn’t ‘enjoy it’

1:16 End of an era for Morrie's Drive-In Pause

1:43 Top 10 free agent signings from the NFL offseason

1:35 Killer whales display rare attack technique for hunting sea lions

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham

1:39 Rock slide sounded like a large truck going by, says Bellingham woman

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

4:00 Dig In video series: Spiders are friends not foes in Idaho

2:36 Details of Lazarus the Cat's 722-mile journey remain a mystery