South African anti-apartheid leader Ahmed Kathrada dies, 87

3:20 Bellingham woman is first graduate from Whatcom's Mental Health Court Pause

0:59 Here's how to kill your lawn — and replace it with drought-friendly plants

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham

1:14 Local students stage education funding support rally in Olympia

1:27 Stranded in the desert, young woman survives for five days before rescue

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

5:03 Bellingham Police clean up homeless camp on Sehome Hill

2:18 Bellingham Police officer walks through a homeless camp in Whatcom Falls Park

1:12 Take a video tour of the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival