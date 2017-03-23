Israel police arrest suspect in threats on US Jewish targets

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham Pause

3:01 London Police confirm four dead in attack on Westminster

2:33 UK Parliament on lockdown as authorities respond to incident on Westminster Bridge

4:37 The fight for Bears Ears National Monument in southeast Utah

0:36 Bellingham Fire Department puts out fire at 32nd Street apartment complex

3:01 Watch video from Bellingham police officer's body camera in fatal shooting

0:40 Moose chases snowboarder down ski course in Colorado

17:17 Sumas man accused of rape, kidnapping, makes first appearance in court

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly