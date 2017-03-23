Egypt says fighting in central Sinai leaves 10 soldiers dead

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham Pause

4:37 The fight for Bears Ears National Monument in southeast Utah

0:36 Bellingham Fire Department puts out fire at 32nd Street apartment complex

0:40 Moose chases snowboarder down ski course in Colorado

11:29 Feinstein asks Gorsuch about condoning torture

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:37 Gorsuch: 'I have no difficulty ruling against or for any party'

3:13 What you need to have and know to keep your kids safe in an earthquake

0:55 This dog sniffs out superbugs at the hospital, and is training his new co-worker