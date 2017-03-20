A teenager jumped into crocodile-infested waters to get a date – and it worked

If you’re going to do something to impress someone you’re attracted to, you might want to make sure it’s not life-threatening.

That’s the risk Lee De Paauw took around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in Queensland, Australia. Sophie Paterson, a British backpacker who was staying at a nearby hostel, told CBS News he was bragging about how he could swim in the river, which was a known home to crocodiles, because he was Australian.

Paterson, 24, said the group was egging him on, but they never expected him to actually get in the water. But the 18-year-old – who was consuming alcohol along with the group at the time, according to the Courier-Mail – did.

“It all happened very fast. Pretty much as soon as he jumped in, there was splashing and screaming,” Paterson told Queensland’s Courier-Mail newspaper. “There was blood everywhere and he just wouldn’t stop screaming.”

De Paauw said a 9-foot-long crocodile grabbed his left arm when he went in and dragged him away from shore, according to the Sun. He said he got it to loosen and let go of him after he punched it in the snout and the eye, according to the Courier-Mail. The group called an ambulance while he got back on shore.

“I thought he had lost his arm because of how bad it looked,” Paterson said.

He didn’t lose the arm, but he did have to have surgery, according to reports. He’s now in stable condition at a local hospital.

“I just wanted to show the backpacker. I got her number and her name is Sophie,” De Paauw told Nova FM’s Fitzy and Wippa on Monday.

Does he regret the decision? It doesn’t seem so – when a Courier-Mail reporter asked him to respond to comments that he was “one of the stupidest people around,” he responded, “haters gonna hate.”

And according to 9 News Brisbane, Paterson has agreed to go on a date with him. So De Paauw says it was “worth it.”