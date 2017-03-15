Be nice this airline’s staff and they could give you free upgrades

2:09 Reaction to Bellingham shooting Pause

2:01 Mariners 2017 commercials: "Behind-the-Scenes Bloopers"

2:20 See how bad the storm damage was on Mount Baker Highway

7:52 Do you want grizzly bears in the North Cascades?

1:39 5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement

0:31 Mariners 2017 commercials: "Beyond the Flip"

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

0:42 Lorenzo Romar reflects on difficult season at Washington

3:05 Huskies Chris Petersen discusses 2017 recruiting class