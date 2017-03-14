French presidential candidate Fillon charged in jobs probe

0:23 Police investigate shooting in downtown Bellingham Pause

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

1:37 Trump calls NAFTA 'a catastrophe for our workers'

3:13 What you need to have and know to keep your kids safe in an earthquake

1:35 Stanford's Michael Rector has been talking to Seahawks' Doug Baldwin

7:52 Do you want grizzly bears in the North Cascades?

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

2:20 If Congress repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne