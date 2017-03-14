Death toll reaches 65 in Ethiopia landfill collapse

0:23 Police investigate shooting in downtown Bellingham Pause

3:11 $1 million bail set for Bellingham man accused of murdering mother

4:32 Defendant in downtown stabbing makes first appearance in Superior Court

2:44 Woman sentenced for attempted murder in Whatcom County Superior Court

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

1:39 Watch the two best attempts in the dunk contest at senior all-star game

3:13 What you need to have and know to keep your kids safe in an earthquake

2:12 Humpback whale trapped in fishing line, freed by Chilean sailors