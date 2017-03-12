Here are the three biggest issues facing the internet today, its inventor says

2:11 Vacuum mattress for suspected spinal injury Pause

1:39 Watch the two best attempts in the dunk contest at senior all-star game

1:17 Dr. Garen Wintemute had data preserved before it could possibly vanish

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

3:11 $1 million bail set for Bellingham man accused of murdering mother

2:03 #noDAPL protesters block Interstate 5 in Bellingham

3:04 Tiffany Moyes battles blood cancer

0:39 New Bellingham coffee shop offers variety brewed with precision