Madagascar cyclone death toll reaches 50, authorities say

1:39 Watch the two best attempts in the dunk contest at senior all-star game Pause

2:11 Vacuum mattress for suspected spinal injury

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

3:11 $1 million bail set for Bellingham man accused of murdering mother

0:57 State Sen. Doug Ericksen holds town hall at Meridian High School

1:18 See the tree lighting ceremony at the Holiday Festival and Art Walk in Fairhaven

2:34 'Moonlight' cast reacts to Oscar best picture win after 'La La Land' announcement mistake

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

27:21 Sen. Doug Ericksen talks about working for the Legislature and the Trump administration