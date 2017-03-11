African Union force in Somalia needs troop surge, chief says

2:11 Vacuum mattress for suspected spinal injury Pause

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

3:11 $1 million bail set for Bellingham man accused of murdering mother

2:03 #noDAPL protesters block Interstate 5 in Bellingham

2:30 TNT top 10: Best plays from the state basketball championships

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

2:12 Humpback whale trapped in fishing line, freed by Chilean sailors

2:36 Terror in Brussels

0:38 Watch the total solar eclipse in Indonesia in 35 seconds