Death toll in Guatemala youth shelter fire rises to 28

A woman who learned her child died in a fire is held by her sister outside the children's shelter Virgin of the Assumption Safe Home, in San Jose Pinula, Guatemala, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. At least 19 people have died after a fire at the shelter, which was created to house children who were victims of abuse, homelessness or who had completed sentences at youth detention centers and had nowhere else to go, the spokesman for Guatemala's volunteer fire departments said.
Luis Soto
AP Photo
National Police guard the entrance to the children's shelter Virgin of the Assumption Safe Home where people gather in San Jose Pinula, Guatemala, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. At least 19 people have died after a fire at the shelter, which was created to house children who were victims of abuse, homelessness or who had completed sentences at youth detention centers and had nowhere else to go, the spokesman for Guatemala's volunteer fire departments said.
Luis Soto
AP Photo
A pink blanket covers a 16-year-old survivor of a fire that broke out at the children's shelter Virgin of the Assumption Safe Home, as she sits inside the emergency room at the Roosevelt Hospital in Guatemala City, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. At least 19 girls have died after a fire at the shelter, which was created to house children who were victims of abuse, homelessness or who had completed sentences at youth detention centers and had nowhere else to go, the spokesman for Guatemala's volunteer fire departments said.
Moises Castillo
AP Photo
A man prays on the wall outside the Virgen de la Asunción children's shelter, in San Jose Pinula, Guatemala, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. At least 19 people have died after a fire at the shelter, which was created to house children who were victims of abuse, homelessness or who had completed sentences at youth detention centers and had nowhere else to go, the spokesman for Guatemala's volunteer fire departments said.
Luis Soto
AP Photo
A woman tries to identify a person in a photo, held by a doctor outside the Roosevelt hospital, where the person in the photo is being treated for injuries after a fire, in Guatemala City, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Authorities say at least 20 girls have died after a fire at the children's shelter Virgin of the Assumption Safe Home, which was created to house children who were victims of abuse, homelessness or who had completed sentences at youth detention centers and had nowhere else to go.
Moises Castillo
AP Photo
Disabled children who are interned in the Virgen de la Asunción children's shelter are bused out of the home, in San Jose Pinula, Guatemala, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. At least 19 people have died after a fire at the shelter, which was created to house children who were victims of abuse, homelessness or who had completed sentences at youth detention centers and had nowhere else to go, the spokesman for Guatemala's volunteer fire departments said.
Luis Soto
AP Photo
People standing outside a fence near the emergency room, left, speak with others for new information about those injured in a fire, at the Roosevelt Hospital in Guatemala City, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Authorities say at least 20 girls have died after a fire at the children's shelter Virgin of the Assumption Safe Home, which was created to house children who were victims of abuse, homelessness or who had completed sentences at youth detention centers and had nowhere else to go.
Moises Castillo
AP Photo
Relatives listen for new information about the injured after a fire, as they gather outside the children's shelter Virgin of the Assumption Safe Home, in San Jose Pinula, Guatemala, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. At least 19 girls have died after a fire at the shelter, which was created to house children who were victims of abuse, homelessness or who had completed sentences at youth detention centers and had nowhere else to go, the spokesman for Guatemala's volunteer fire departments said.
Moises Castillo
AP Photo
A woman lights a candle during a vigil in remembrance of the victims of a fire at a children's shelter, outside the morgue where the bodies are being identified in Guatemala City, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Authorities say at least 22 girls have died after a fire at the children's shelter Virgin of the Assumption Safe Home, which was created to house children who were victims of abuse, homelessness or who had completed sentences at youth detention centers and had nowhere else to go.
Moises Castillo
AP Photo
