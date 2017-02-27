Teen is fighting a disease that attacked her brain ‘like a termite’

2:25 Kids March for Peace in Fairhaven Pause

0:50 Pro cliff jumpers take the plunge at McCloud Falls in California

1:12 How Oscars statues are made

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

7:12 Activist's encounter with Fort Worth police becomes key part of 5th Circuit ruling (Part 2)

0:39 New Bellingham coffee shop offers variety brewed with precision

2:34 'Moonlight' cast reacts to Oscar best picture win after 'La La Land' announcement mistake

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign