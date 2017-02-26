World

February 26, 2017 2:37 AM

16 killed, 50 injured as truck overturns in northeast India

The Associated Press
GAUHATI, India

Police say at least 16 people were killed and 50 injured when a truck taking them to a Sunday church service overturned after hitting a concrete barricade on a highway in India's remote northeast.

Police say some people were flung into a deep gorge in the mountainous area by the impact of the accident. The injured, some in serious condition, were hospitalized.

Arun Kembhavi, a Meghalaya state government administrator, says the driver apparently lost control of the truck at a sharp bend as he was speeding near Nongspung, a small town in the state.

Accidents are common on Indian roads, with most blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.

