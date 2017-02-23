World

February 23, 2017 11:19 PM

UK Conservatives take long-held Labour Party seat

The Associated Press
LONDON

Britain's governing Conservative Party has seized a parliamentary seat long held by the Labour Party in a special election blow to the opposition.

Conservative Trudy Harrison won the seat in Copeland that had been held by Labour since the district was formed in 1983. Copeland is a rural district in the far north of England.

The vote was seen as a setback for Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, who has struggled to unite his party and win popular support.

Harrison said Corbyn's unpopularity helped her unseat Labour. It is unusual for a governing party to make gains in special elections.

Labour did manage to hold on to its seat in Stoke-on-Trent, central England, beating back a challenge by UKIP.

The elections were held after the lawmakers in both districts resigned.

