AP PHOTOS: South African center gives hope to abandoned kids

1:34 Hundreds rescued from flooding near in San Jose area Pause

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:55 Sinkhole closes Lynden street

1:36 White House says "everyone is agreed" upon conclusions regarding transgender bathrooms

4:08 Being transgender in North Carolina: Reaction to HB2

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

0:56 See Lynden girls' basketball 45-32 victory over Anacortes in pictures

3:05 Huskies Chris Petersen discusses 2017 recruiting class

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne