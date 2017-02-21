Police: Suspects in N. Korean death coated hands with poison

1:40 Randall Koroush is missed at Capitol Park Pause

0:37 Bellingham Police investigate SUV vs pedestrian crash

1:38 Watch Capt. Erica Martin, firefighter-paramedic and EMS supervisor, demonstrate using nalaxone, or Narcan

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

2:36 Kyle Seager on 2017 Mariners

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline