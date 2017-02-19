World

February 19, 2017 11:27 PM

Pakistan: Airstrikes target militants on Afghan border

The Associated Press
PESHAWAR, Pakistan

The Pakistani military says the air force has killed dozens of militants in a series of airstrikes in a tribal region along the Afghan border.

The Monday statement from the military says the attacks targeted militant hideouts in the Wucha Bibi area of North Waziristan. The military's claims could not be independently confirmed.

The Pakistani military has been battling Taliban militants in North Waziristan since mid-2014. That campaign has been stepped up after a series of suicide bombings last week killed more than 100 people--including 88 worshippers at a Sufi shrine.

Related content

World

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Watch as sheep invade city in Spain after shepherd falls asleep

View more video

Nation & World Videos