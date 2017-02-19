Sudan's president accompanies UAE's rulers to defense show

0:56 See Lynden girls' basketball 45-32 victory over Anacortes in pictures Pause

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know

1:38 Watch Capt. Erica Martin, firefighter-paramedic and EMS supervisor, demonstrate using nalaxone, or Narcan

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

2:38 How to use the nutrition facts label to make healthier food choices

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne