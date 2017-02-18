The Latest: Pence: US to 'will hold Russia accountable'

0:56 See Lynden girls' basketball 45-32 victory over Anacortes in pictures Pause

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know

2:03 #noDAPL protesters block Interstate 5 in Bellingham

1:38 Watch Capt. Erica Martin, firefighter-paramedic and EMS supervisor, demonstrate using nalaxone, or Narcan

2:12 Humpback whale trapped in fishing line, freed by Chilean sailors

2:36 Terror in Brussels

0:38 Watch the total solar eclipse in Indonesia in 35 seconds

1:13 How Zika spreads (and who’s to blame)

1:13 When will it melt? Feed store near Lynden has contest over snow pile