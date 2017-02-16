Saudis voice optimism about relations with US under Trump

0:59 Got flowers yet? Bellingham florist ready for Valentine's Day Pause

0:46 Dozens rally at Tacoma's Northwest Detention Center after Seattle arrest

4:54 Bulked-up Felix Hernandez arrives at spring training, feels great

2:03 #noDAPL protesters block Interstate 5 in Bellingham

3:13 What you need to have and know to keep your kids safe in an earthquake

1:16 State lawmakers talk about immigration, raids in Washington

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

1:17 Westminster Dog Show features new breeds

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham