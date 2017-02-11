1:58 Judge declares mistrial in Jamison Rogayan serial rape case Pause

11:38 Jamison Rogayan faces cross-examination in serial rape trial

6:25 Prosecution gives opening statement in Jamison Rogayan rape trial

0:47 Watch Bellingham's Annika Reiss win the NWC girls title

2:28 A security camera catches attempted robbery at Lafeen's in Burlington

1:25 Group of citizens files paperwork to initiate recall of Sen. Doug Ericksen

27:21 Sen. Doug Ericksen talks about working for the Legislature and the Trump administration

2:12 Humpback whale trapped in fishing line, freed by Chilean sailors

2:36 Terror in Brussels