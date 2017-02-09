More than 400 whales strand on New Zealand beach, most die

4:17 Khalid Sheik Mohammed's attorney discusses the letter the alleged 9/11 mastermind wrote Obama Pause

1:25 Group of citizens files paperwork to initiate recall of Sen. Doug Ericksen

1:02 Kids laugh, sled and play in snow at Squalicum Creek Park amid school closures

0:58 Plows clear snowdrifts on Highway 9 north of Nooksack

0:22 Too icy to drive, truck driver takes a leap at Whatcom Falls Park

0:30 Snow starts to fall Wednesday afternoon in Bellingham

1:07 Walk through Whatcom Falls Park in the snow

2:31 Theft of Lummi sculptures "has to stop"

0:45 Driving Lake Terrell Road in whiteout conditions