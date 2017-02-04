Ukrainian rebels say commander killed in car bombing

2:32 A look back at what happened in Whatcom County in January Pause

3:03 The memorable Super Bowl commercial brands you won't see this year

2:31 Theft of Lummi sculptures "has to stop"

0:44 Dramatic video shows lava streaming into ocean from Hawaii volcano

2:57 The memorable Super Bowl commercial brands you won't see this year

11:38 Jamison Rogayan faces cross-examination in serial rape trial

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:25 Mucho-mega burrito dazzles hungry customers in Puyallup