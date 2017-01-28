Syrian troops take control of water facility from rebels

1:26 Tiny houses are big because they're so small Pause

1:22 Commuter train crashes into FedEx truck

2:16 White House ready to move forward with major pipeline projects

1:37 Mother and daughter sought in Amber Alert found at Bellingham Catholic church

6:25 Prosecution gives opening statement in Jamison Rogayan rape trial

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

0:38 Watch this Blaine 12-year-old hit two halfcourt shots for his AAU team

2:12 Humpback whale trapped in fishing line, freed by Chilean sailors

2:36 Terror in Brussels