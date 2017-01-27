World

January 27, 2017 1:56 AM

Turkey issues new extradition request for officers in Greece

By Associated Press The Associated Press
ANKARA, Turkey

Turkey's justice ministry has made a new extradition request after Greece's Supreme Court ruled against sending back eight Turkish servicemen who fled their country by helicopter after a coup attempt.

The state-run Anadolu Agency reported Friday that the justice ministry had sent a second extradition request for the eight Turkish officers.

Greece's Supreme Court Thursday rejected Ankara's first request on the basis that the servicemen were unlikely to face a fair trial if returned to Turkey.

Lower courts had issued mixed decisions on the return of the officers in a series of separate hearings.

The extradition case has soured complicated ties between neighbors and NATO allies Greece and Turkey, which remain at odds over war-divided Cyprus and boundaries in the Aegean Sea.

