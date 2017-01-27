Turkey issues new extradition request for officers in Greece

1:40 Sculptor breathes life into Bellingham tree stump Pause

1:37 Mother and daughter sought in Amber Alert found at Bellingham Catholic church

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

2:12 Humpback whale trapped in fishing line, freed by Chilean sailors

2:36 Terror in Brussels

0:38 Watch the total solar eclipse in Indonesia in 35 seconds

1:13 How Zika spreads (and who’s to blame)

0:38 Watch this Blaine 12-year-old hit two halfcourt shots for his AAU team