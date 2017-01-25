Knights of Malta head resigns amid spat with Pope Francis

6:25 Prosecution gives opening statement in Jamison Rogayan rape trial Pause

1:37 Mother and daughter sought in Amber Alert found at Bellingham Catholic church

3:12 2017 Oscars nominees: Best film, actor, actress and other top categories

1:11 See the semifinalists for Bellingham's 'acid ball' art projects

3:29 Here's a Fall 2016 update on Bellingham's waterfront projects

1:58 WWU students march on downtown Bellingham in #ResistTrump protest

2:12 Humpback whale trapped in fishing line, freed by Chilean sailors

2:36 Terror in Brussels

0:38 Watch the total solar eclipse in Indonesia in 35 seconds