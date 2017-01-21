Worldwide, people rally in support of Women's March on Washington

1:58 WWU students march on downtown Bellingham in #ResistTrump protest Pause

3:08 President Donald Trump’s Inauguration in three minutes

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

2:41 Family says they forgive driver who killed Everson man in 2014 crash

1:27 Bellingham knitters protest Trump with pussy hats

6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

0:38 Crowds of women arrive for Women's March on Washington

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

3:50 Bellingham Repertory Dance presents "no such place"