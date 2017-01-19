High-rise tower on fire in Iranian capital collapses

0:33 Firefighters respond to house fire near Nugents Corner in Whatcom County Pause

3:45 Chris Petersen discusses loss to Alabama in Peach Bowl

0:22 'MLB The Show' cover star revealed

3:07 Mountain biking conditions in the Chuckanut Mountains

3:00 South Whatcom firefighters practice ice rescue

2:41 Family says they forgive driver who killed Everson man in 2014 crash

1:13 Cold weather turns Squalicum Lake into a hockey rink

2:12 Humpback whale trapped in fishing line, freed by Chilean sailors

2:36 Terror in Brussels