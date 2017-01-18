Leader of Australia's most populous state quits

0:33 Firefighters respond to house fire near Nugents Corner in Whatcom County Pause

6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

1:04 James Paxton and other Seattle Mariners make stop in Ferndale on Mariners Caravan tour

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

2:18 Clinton: Fake news 'epidemic' is 'putting lives at risk'

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham

0:38 Obama: We send our prayers and love to the Bushes

3:45 Chris Petersen discusses loss to Alabama in Peach Bowl