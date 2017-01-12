Venezuela arrests 3 opponents amid threat of crackdown

0:51 Trump calls Buzzfeed 'pile of garbage' and CNN 'fake news' Pause

5:47 SeaFeast offers up 'The Servants of the Salish Sea'

1:12 Humane Society releases rehabilitated hawk back into wild

2:25 'Pussy hats' will be worn at Women’s March in D.C.

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

7:52 Do you want grizzly bears in the North Cascades?

2:19 Oregon Zoo animals can't resist frolicking in the snow

5:47 Bellingham man lives off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon"

1:18 Deceased Megadeth drummer's gift stolen from son