World

January 11, 2017 12:07 AM

Man kills wife, 4 children in western Denmark, police say

The Associated Press
COPENHAGEN, Denmark

Danish police say they believe a 45-year-old man has killed his wife and their four children before taking his own life.

Police say the victims are a 42-year-old woman and two boys and two girls, aged between 3 and 16, who were part of the same family.

In a statement late Tuesday, police ruled out media speculation that a gas leak had caused the deaths. No motive was given and police didn't say how the victims were killed.

Police were alerted Monday about "suspicious circumstances" in Ulstrup, a village southwest of Randers, about 185 kilometers (115 miles) northwest of Copenhagen.

Related content

World

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Watch as sheep invade city in Spain after shepherd falls asleep

View more video

Nation & World Videos