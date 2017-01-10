Court backs Swiss that Muslim girls must attend swim class

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016 Pause

1:16 Preparations underway for the 2017 Inaugural Ball in Olympia

1:36 Woman unhurt after rolling car into ditch in Lynden Monday morning

2:42 Trump's White House

3:00 South Whatcom firefighters practice ice rescue

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

0:49 Top 10 concert tours of 2016: Who's No. 1?

3:56 Doug Baldwin: This was Seahawks' most complete week this season, practices too

1:41 Democrats warn that any repeal of Obamacare would 'make America sick again'