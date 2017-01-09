Mournful Iranians attend funeral of former leader Rafsanjani

1:36 Woman unhurt after rolling car into ditch in Lynden Monday morning Pause

1:16 Preparations underway for the 2017 Inaugural Ball in Olympia

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

5:47 Bellingham man lives off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon"

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

2:12 Humpback whale trapped in fishing line, freed by Chilean sailors

2:36 Terror in Brussels

0:38 Watch the total solar eclipse in Indonesia in 35 seconds