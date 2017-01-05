Moderate quake kills 4 people in rural area in southern Iran

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016 Pause

1:24 Bellingham remains cold and sunny, but warmer days may be coming

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

1:14 Equal Pay: When Women Succeed, America Succeeds

3:27 Russell Wilson on playoffs: 'We know how to win'

3:16 Obama on equal pay: We will close the wage gap

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

2:12 Humpback whale trapped in fishing line, freed by Chilean sailors

2:36 Terror in Brussels