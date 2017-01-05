At impeachment trial, Park accused of violating constitution

1:24 Bellingham remains cold and sunny, but warmer days are coming Pause

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebok Live

5:47 Bellingham man lives off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon"

2:12 Humpback whale trapped in fishing line, freed by Chilean sailors

2:36 Terror in Brussels

0:38 Watch the total solar eclipse in Indonesia in 35 seconds

1:13 How Zika spreads (and who’s to blame)