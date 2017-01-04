South Korean reporters could face legal steps in Denmark

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016 Pause

0:51 Watch people jump into Lake Padden at 2017 Padden Polar Dip

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

2:09 Toddler saves twin brother from fallen dresser

2:33 Iconic 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

5:47 Bellingham man lives off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon"

1:03 Mom and 3 kids escape Ferndale area fire

2:12 Humpback whale trapped in fishing line, freed by Chilean sailors

2:36 Terror in Brussels