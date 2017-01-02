At least 56 inmates killed in prison riot in northern Brazil

0:51 Watch people jump into Lake Padden at 2017 Padden Polar Dip Pause

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

5:47 Bellingham man lives off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon"

4:38 QB Jake Browning talks after Peach Bowl loss to Alabama

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham

1:52 Bobby Wagner says Seahawks changed run fits on D to change game at SF