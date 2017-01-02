Stocks start 2017 with gains, but many markets stay shut

0:51 Watch people jump into Lake Padden at 2017 Padden Polar Dip Pause

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

6:07 Commissioner sets bail in Bellingham Foot Spa prostitution case

2:12 Humpback whale trapped in fishing line, freed by Chilean sailors

2:36 Terror in Brussels

0:38 Watch the total solar eclipse in Indonesia in 35 seconds

1:13 How Zika spreads (and who’s to blame)

7:51 WWU librarian, English professor share their favorite children's and teen books of 2016