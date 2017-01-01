Fed up with politics, Brazil cities swear in outsider mayors

0:51 Watch people jump into Lake Padden at 2017 Padden Polar Dip Pause

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

7:51 WWU librarian, English professor share their favorite children's and teen books of 2016

5:47 Bellingham man lives off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon"

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:39 Watch students return to the newly built Happy Valley Elementary School in Bellingham

5:10 Tour the oasis of tiki power couple Wendy and Dan Cevola